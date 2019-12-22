Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 884,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

DVAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 3,502,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

