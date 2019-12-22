DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,881. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

