Draper Esprit’s (GROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

GROW stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 474.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 483.78. Draper Esprit has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 625 ($8.22). The stock has a market cap of $584.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.