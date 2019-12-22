DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.83

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and traded as low as $19.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 14,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth $498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

