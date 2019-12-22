Digital Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,910.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $47.26 or 0.00642169 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $167,910.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

