Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $166.31. 534,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Diageo by 17.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.