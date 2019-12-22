DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.87.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.42. The stock had a trading volume of 887,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. DexCom has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.40 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

