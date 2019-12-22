DAO.Casino Price Down 16% Over Last Week (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $4.69 million and $11,508.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

