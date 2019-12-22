CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.31.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. 1,250,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,976. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.