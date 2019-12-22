Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Cypress Semiconductor has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 4,341,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,507. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.