Curecoin (CURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,787.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $901,118.00 and $1,787.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00557075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008527 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,351,617 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

