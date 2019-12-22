Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.51 or 0.06730885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.