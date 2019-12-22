Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.23

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $499,524.00 and approximately $646.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00643109 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,385,788 coins and its circulating supply is 2,217,105 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

