CrypticCoin Market Cap Tops $428,929.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $428,929.00 and $1,785.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00394297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00072362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00102396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

