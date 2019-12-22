Cryptaur Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.78 million and $2,190.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.32 or 0.06731269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

