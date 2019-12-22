Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Cryolife news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin bought 5,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 120,031 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 105.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 117,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 727,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,511. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

