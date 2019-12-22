CrowdWiz Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $29,726.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007435 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

