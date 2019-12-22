Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cree is benefiting from the buyout of Infineon Technologies’ RF Power Division that expanded Wolfspeed portfolio with robust power and RF GaN-on-SiC power solutions. The company’s cost cutting measures and recovery in utilization rates remain tailwinds. Further, it’s cross licensing agreements are anticipated to bolster adoption and drive the top line. Moreover, solid demand for IoT is expected to drive the company's performance in the industrial market. However, downside in LED Products revenues offset growth in Wolfspeed vertical. The effect of export restrictions on Huawei due to the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a headwind. Further, weaker-than-expected demand for the company’s LED products is an overhang. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CREE. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 1,662,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 0.88. Cree has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

