Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,622,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,210. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

