Counterparty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00021977 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Counterparty has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $91.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.73 or 0.02625421 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00539772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,400 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

