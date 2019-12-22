Contrasting Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

65.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 2.30 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -1.36 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -11.82

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -71.88% -57.88% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -62.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 360.31%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.19%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.