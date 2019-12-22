Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

