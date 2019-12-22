Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.07-2.17 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

