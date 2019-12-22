Comparing Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -370.54% N/A -43.57% Neos Therapeutics -35.77% -2,087.24% -22.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $60.37 million 22.81 -$215.52 million ($3.99) -6.08 Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.41 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.89

Neos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and Neos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.21%. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.75%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Neos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

