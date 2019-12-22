Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $86,137.00 and $39.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.51 or 0.06730885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

