Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,173,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,718 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $371,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $13,928,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $5,928,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

