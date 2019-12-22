CloakCoin Price Hits $0.64 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $14,155.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00008961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052966 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,379,530 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.