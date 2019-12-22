Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.79.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 52,583,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440,476. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

