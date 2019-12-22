Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Cap of $112,532.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $112,532.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,798 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

