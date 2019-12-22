CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.00

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 7342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

