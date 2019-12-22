China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

