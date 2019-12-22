China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of COE stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,112. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.
About China Online Education Group
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.