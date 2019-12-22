China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of COE stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,112. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.