Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,146,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 2,877,418 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 41,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Insiders sold 276,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,564 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Chewy by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

