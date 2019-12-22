Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.15. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

