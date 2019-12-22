Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 136,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

