Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.42 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a total market cap of $124.42 million and approximately $258,294.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.01182201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118695 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

