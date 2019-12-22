CEEK VR Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $311.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.06739913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001333 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.