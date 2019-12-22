Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0338 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $875.92 million and $21.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.27 or 0.02648134 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011575 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinbe, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

