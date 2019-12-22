Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,593,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,482. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

