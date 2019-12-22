Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Shares of BLDR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,593,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,482. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
