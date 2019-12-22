Brokerages Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Target Price at $2.38

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBLT remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

