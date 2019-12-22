Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $39.08

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. 14,461,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

