Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $39.08

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. 14,461,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
