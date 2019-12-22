Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 698.75

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.75 ($9.19).

A number of brokerages have commented on SSPG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price (down previously from GBX 695 ($9.14)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

LON SSPG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 650 ($8.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 668.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

