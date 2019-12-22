Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $83.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. 197,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,411. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryanair by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 530,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

