Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $83.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
RYAAY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. 197,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,411. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryanair by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 530,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
