Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Price Target at GBX 519

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.83).

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 539 ($7.09). 785,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 462.03. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

