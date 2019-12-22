Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €20.69

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.69 ($24.06).

FNTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting €20.53 ($23.87). 770,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.84. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

