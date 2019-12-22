Brokerages Set Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price at $51.95

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.95.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,132. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 3.10. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

