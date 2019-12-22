Brokerages Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT at $60.20

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. 245,200 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Anterix has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $615,868.62. Insiders acquired 326,631 shares of company stock valued at $12,759,412 in the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anterix by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

