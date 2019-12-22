Brokerages Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.25. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 655,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

