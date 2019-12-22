Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. 653,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,686. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

