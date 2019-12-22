Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 48,368,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,874,946. The company has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

